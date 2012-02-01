LONDON Feb 1 Kristopher Burton will make his Italy return when he starts at flyhalf in place of injured first-choice Luciano Orquera against World Cup runners-up France in their Six Nations opener in Paris on Saturday.

Australian-born Burton, who will win his 10th cap, was surprisingly left out of last year's World Cup squad.

New coach Jacques Brunel had called up uncapped Tobias Botes as cover for Orquera and he will start on the bench.

Winger Giovanbattista Venditti will win his first cap as Italy play their first game under Frenchman Brunel, who replaced Nick Mallett after the World Cup in New Zealand.

Team:

15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Alberto Sgarbi, 11-Luke Mclean, 10-Kristopher Burton, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Robert Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Quintin Geldenhuys, 4-Cornelius Van Zyl, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo Cicero

Replacements: 16-Tommaso D'Apice, 17-Lorenzo Cittadini, 18-Marco Bortolami, 19-Simone Favaro, 20-Fabio Semenzato, 21-Tobias Botes, 22-Gonzalo Canale (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)