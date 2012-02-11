ROME Feb 11 Holders England needed Owen Farrell's assured boot and Charlie Hodgson's opportunism to survive a Six Nations fright and beat Italy 19-15 on Saturday, their second straight win under interim coach Stuart Lancaster.

Italy threatened to secure their first victory over England in 18 tests when they took a 15-6 lead early in the second half before flyhalf Hodgson's try started a fightback. Farrell kicked the other 14 points on his second test start.

A dour opening half on a pitch partially covered in snow burst into life when Italy, trailing to two Farrell penalties, stunned England with two tries in the final three minutes through Giovanbattista Venditti and Tommaso Benvenuti to lead 12-6 at the break.

Hodgson got England back into the game when he scored a try for the second week running after charging down a clearance and Farrell's boot then proved the difference as Lancaster's side followed up their opening 13-6 win over Scotland with another scrappy win.

The match was the first in the Six Nations to be played at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, home of soccer's AS Roma and Lazio.