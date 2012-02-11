* England make it two wins from two
* Hodgson's try and Farrell's boot decisive
* Castrogiovanni suffers rib injury
ROME, Feb 11 Holders England needed Owen
Farrell's assured boot and Charlie Hodgson's opportunism to
survive a Six Nations fright and beat Italy 19-15 on Saturday
For their second straight win under interim coach Stuart
Lancaster.
Italy threatened to secure their first victory over England
in 18 tests when they took a 15-6 lead early in the second half
before flyhalf Hodgson's try started a fightback.
Farrell, who was flawless when offered a chance to kick at
goal, added the other 14 points on his second test start.
"We recognise we still have a long way to go," Lancaster
told the BBC. "The most pleasing thing was that there was no
sense of panic."
Hodgson said England had kept their composure despite
conceding two tries late in the first half.
"We felt we dominated in the first half but they got a lucky
try," he said. "We kept plugging away, kept our heads and it
came good in the end."
"To show the resolve we have from 15-6 down, to be
successful in a place like this we've shown what we have."
A dour opening half on a pitch partially covered in snow
burst into life when Italy, trailing to two Farrell penalties,
stunned England with two tries in the final three minutes
through Giovanbattista Venditti and Tommaso Benvenuti to lead
12-6 at the break.
Hodgson got England back into the game when he scored a try
for the second week running after charging down a clearance and
Farrell's boot then proved the difference as Lancaster's side
followed up their opening 13-6 win over Scotland with another
scrappy victory.
POOR CONDITIONS
The match was the first in the Six Nations to be played at
Rome's Stadio Olimpico, home of soccer's AS Roma and Lazio, but
the conditions were hardly ideal for an expansive game.
England had begun with that intention, spinning the ball
wide in two promising early attacks which floundered with poor
handling, setting the tone for much of a first half punctuated
by some aimless kicking and territorial exchange.
Farrell's first two penalties had nosed England ahead before
the hosts, who lost battering ram prop Martin Castrogiovanni to
a rib injury, exploded late in the half.
With Italy pressing, England failed to diffuse two kicks
and, after the ball ricocheted off Ben Foden's chest, right
winger Venditti gleefully pounced to dive over in the corner.
Kristopher Burton missed the conversion but the Italian fans
who had braved the bitter cold and falling sleet were on their
feet again just moments later when Foden's pass was intercepted
by Benvenuti who burst clear to score under the posts.
Burton extended Italy's lead to 15-6 by squeezing over an
early second-half penalty but minutes later the game turned
after Hodgson's intervention.
KINDLY BOUNCE
The England flyhalf scored the only try of the game in the
win over Scotland when he charged down and gathered Dan Parks'
clearance and this time he got his hand's on Andrea Masi's hack
before a kindly bounce gave him the chance to cross for his
eighth try in 38 tests.
Farrell converted and then kicked another penalty to nose
England ahead 16-15.
Another straightforward three points from in front of the
posts from Farrell gave England breathing space, his unerring
accuracy in direct contrast to Italy's replacement flyhalf
Tobias Botes who was wayward with two penalties that could have
put his side ahead.
The misses proved costly as England, like they had done away
to Scotland, defended resolutely to the end.
England next face Wales at Twickenham on Feb. 25 while
winless Italy travel to Dublin to face Ireland.
(Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Ken Ferris and
Tony Jimenez)