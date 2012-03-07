March 7 Wing Mirco Bergamasco will return for Italy in their Six Nations clash against table-topping Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Brunel made seven changes to the side defeated by Ireland in Dublin on Feb. 25 when he named his side on Wednesday with the return of Bergamasco the most significant.

The Racing Metro player, who has been troubled by a shoulder injury and has not played for Italy since the World Cup, replaces Giovambattista Venditti.

Bergamasco, who kicked the winning penalty in a 22-21 victory over France in last year's championship, will be making his 86th appearance for his country.

He is set to resume kicking duties after missed penalties have cost Italy so far in the championship.

There is also a change at scrum half with Fabio Semenzato replacing the injured Edoardo Gori while Kristopher Burton takes over at fly half from Tobias Botes who drops to the bench.

Team: 15- Andrea Masi, 14-Luke McLean, 13-Gonzalo Canale, 12-Alberto Sgarbi, 11-Mirco Bergamasco, 10-Kristopher Burton, 9-Fabio Semenzato, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Simone Favaro, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Cornelius Van Zyl, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo Cicero.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)