March 16 Hooker Fabio Ongaro has replaced
the injured Leonardo Ghiraldini in the Italy team to face
Scotland in their final Six Nations championship match on
Saturday, the Italian Rugby Federation said in a statement on
Friday.
Vice-captain Ghiraldini was initially named in the team for
the wooden-spoon game but has failed to shake off a foot injury.
Team: 15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovambattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso
Benvenuti, 12-Gonzalo Canale, 11-Mirco Bergamasco, 10-Kristopher
Burton, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Robert
Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Marco Bortolami, 4-Quintin
Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Fabio Ongaro, 1-Andrea Lo
Cicero
Replacements: 16-Tommaso D'Apice, 17-Lorenzo Cittadini,
18-Joshua Furno, 19-Simone Favaro, 20-Manoa Vosawai, 21-Tobias
Botes, 22-Giulio Toniolatti.
