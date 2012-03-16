(Adds details of retirement)
March 16 Italy hooker Fabio Ongaro will
retire from international rugby after Saturday's final Six
Nations championship match against Scotland in Rome.
The 34-year-old, who has 80 caps, was drafted into the team
on Friday for the wooden-spoon game after Leonardo Ghiraldini
failed to shake off a foot injury.
"It has been a magnificent adventure and I will always have
marvellous memories of all the moments I have worn the blue
jersey," Ongaro said in a statement.
Ongaro, caoch Jacques Brunel and the rest of the Azzurri are
desperate to avoid finishing bottom of the five-team table for
yet another year with no points.
Captain Sergio Parisse hinted that edging out Scotland, who
have also failed to win this year, was more difficult than usual
given the recent performances of Andy Robinson's side.
"No one says it but Scotland are a great team who like us
deserved to beat England this year and who in the course of the
tournament have played good rugby," Parisse told a news
conference at the Stadio Olimpico.
"For all the players and staff it is important to win. For
us it is even more important because we will feel the pressure
of playing in front of our home crowd."
Team: 15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovambattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso
Benvenuti, 12-Gonzalo Canale, 11-Mirco Bergamasco, 10-Kristopher
Burton, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Robert
Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Marco Bortolami, 4-Quintin
Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Fabio Ongaro, 1-Andrea Lo
Cicero
Replacements: 16-Tommaso D'Apice, 17-Lorenzo Cittadini,
18-Joshua Furno, 19-Simone Favaro, 20-Manoa Vosawai, 21-Tobias
Botes, 22-Giulio Toniolatti.
