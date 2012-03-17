(Corrects typo in Giovanbattista)

ROME, March 17 Italy condemned Scotland to the Six Nations wooden spoon after grinding out a 13-6 victory at a sunny Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Italy's first win under coach Jacques Brunel, who took charge after last year's World Cup, left Scotland with five defeats from five in this season's championship.

Wing Giovanbattista Venditti scored the game's only try when he burst through early in the second half after a dour opening half in which each side exchanged a penalty.

Kristopher Burton added a conversion and a late drop goal while Greig Laidlaw kicked two penalties for a Scotland side who were once again undone by mistakes and ill-discipline, losing Nick De Luca and Jim Hamilton to the sin bin.

Since the start of the Six Nations competition in 2000, one or other of Saturday's opponents has finished bottom of the table 12 times out of 13.

