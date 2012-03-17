* Italy win first game under Brunel

ROME, March 17 Italy condemned Scotland to the Six Nations wooden spoon after grinding out a 13-6 victory at a sunny Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Italy's first win under coach Jacques Brunel, who took charge after last year's World Cup, left Scotland with five defeats from five in this season's championship.

Wing Giovanbattista Venditti scored the game's only try when he burst through early in the second half after a dour opening 40 minutes in which each side exchanged a penalty.

Mirco Bergamasco kicked a penalty and Kristopher Burton added a conversion and a late drop goal for the hosts while Greig Laidlaw kicked two penalties for a Scotland side who were once again undone by mistakes and ill-discipline, losing Nick De Luca and Jim Hamilton to the sin bin.

Frustrated referee Alain Rolland summed up the poor entertainment on display during a poor first half, telling both packs "they were spoiling it for everyone", then later berating the game as a "mess" after another flare-up between the warring forwards.

Rolland's patience had run thin when he yellow-carded centre De Luca for an errant boot and Italy swiftly capitalised on their numerical advantage soon after the restart when the ball was worked left for Venditti to expose thin defensive coverage to cross and touch down under the posts.

Venditti's burst proved the only notable excitement, with Scotland offering nothing in attack to leave coach Andy Robinson facing an uncertain future, despite pushing England and France close.

Robinson said he hoped to remain as coach.

"I believe I can. I'm contracted until 2015," he told the BBC.

"It's the end of the tournament so we need to have time to think through what's happened and then put a plan together for the future.

"I feel for the players because they've put a lot into the tournament and we've missed out at times, and I would say that was the case with the first three games.

"In the last two games we've not been up to the standards that we were in those first three so that's the disappointment for us."

Since the start of the Six Nations competition in 2000, one or other of Saturday's opponents in Rome has finished bottom of the table 12 times out of 13. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by John Mehaffey)