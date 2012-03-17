* Italy win first game under Brunel
* Scotland finish bottom of standings
ROME, March 17 Italy condemned Scotland to the
Six Nations wooden spoon after grinding out a 13-6 victory at a
sunny Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.
Italy's first win under coach Jacques Brunel, who took
charge after last year's World Cup, left Scotland with five
defeats from five in this season's championship.
Wing Giovanbattista Venditti scored the game's only try when
he burst through early in the second half after a dour opening
40 minutes in which each side exchanged a penalty.
Mirco Bergamasco kicked a penalty and Kristopher Burton
added a conversion and a late drop goal for the hosts while
Greig Laidlaw kicked two penalties for a Scotland side who were
once again undone by mistakes and ill-discipline, losing Nick De
Luca and Jim Hamilton to the sin bin.
Frustrated referee Alain Rolland summed up the poor
entertainment on display during a poor first half, telling both
packs "they were spoiling it for everyone", then later berating
the game as a "mess" after another flare-up between the warring
forwards.
Rolland's patience had run thin when he yellow-carded centre
De Luca for an errant boot and Italy swiftly capitalised on
their numerical advantage soon after the restart when the ball
was worked left for Venditti to expose thin defensive coverage
to cross and touch down under the posts.
Venditti's burst proved the only notable excitement, with
Scotland offering nothing in attack to leave coach Andy Robinson
facing an uncertain future, despite pushing England and France
close.
Robinson said he hoped to remain as coach.
"I believe I can. I'm contracted until 2015," he told the
BBC.
"It's the end of the tournament so we need to have time to
think through what's happened and then put a plan together for
the future.
"I feel for the players because they've put a lot into the
tournament and we've missed out at times, and I would say that
was the case with the first three games.
"In the last two games we've not been up to the standards
that we were in those first three so that's the disappointment
for us."
Since the start of the Six Nations competition in 2000, one
or other of Saturday's opponents in Rome has finished bottom of
the table 12 times out of 13.
