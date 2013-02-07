Feb 7 Gonzalo Canale will replace injured centre Alberto Sgarbi in the only change to Italy's side for the Six Nations championship match in Scotland on Saturday.

The Azzurri stunned France 23-18 in last weekend's opener in Rome. Coach Jacques Brunel has kept faith with his team and Sgarbi only misses out because of an ankle problem, the Italian Rugby Federation said in a statement.

Gonzalo Garcia takes Canale's place on the bench at Edinburgh's Murrayfield with the latter recovering from a thigh knock to start the game.

Italy, who beat Scotland last year to leave their rivals finishing bottom of the table, will hand a 100th cap to 36-year-old prop Andrea Lo Cicero and a 50th appearance to hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini.

Scotland announced their team on Tuesday but on Thursday decided that Pat MacArthur, the uncapped 25-year-old hooker, would take a place on the bench.

Scottish Rugby also said that flanker Alasdair Strokosch would be out for four weeks after suffering an eye socket fracture in last Saturday's opening 38-18 defeat by England.

Italy team: 15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Gonzalo Canale, 11-Luke McLean, 10-Luciano Orquera, 9-Tobias Botes, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Simone Favaro, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Francesco Minto, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo Cicero

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Alberto De Marchi, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Antonio Pavanello, 20-Paul Derbyshire, 21-Edoardo Gori, 22-Kristopher Burton, 23-Gonzalo Garcia. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)