Feb 21 Leicester prop Martin Castrogiovanni will captain Italy in their Six Nations championship match against Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday following the suspension of number eight Sergio Parisse.

Parisse has been suspended for the remainder of the tournament after he was sent off for insulting a referee during a French Top 14 club match.

Coach Jacques Brunel has made four changes to the team who were beaten by Scotland. The Italians upset France in the opening round of matches.

Manoa Vosawai takes over from Parisse and Antonio Pavanello replaces Quintin Geldenhuys at lock.

Both halfbacks have been replaced with Edoardo Gori and Kris Burton coming in for Toby Botes and Luciano Orquera.

Loosehead prop Andrea Lo Cicero will equal Alessandro Troncon's Italian record of 101 caps.

Italy: 15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovambattista Venditti, 13- Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Gonzalo Canale, 11-Luke McLean, 10- Kristopher Burton, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Manoa Vosawai, 7-Simone Favaro, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Francesco Minto, 4-Antonio Pavanello, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini (captain), 1-Andrea Lo Cicero.

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Alberto De Marchi, 18- Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Quintin Geldenhuys, 20-Paul Derbyshire, 21-Tobias Botes, 22-Luciano Orquera, 23-Gonzalo Garcia. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London, editing by Ed Osmond)