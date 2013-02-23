ROME Feb 23 Defending champions Wales overwhelmed Italy 26-9 in torrential rain in the third round of the Six Nations championship on Saturday with man-of-the-match Leigh Halfpenny kicking 16 points.

Fullback Halfpenny missed only one kick in the difficult conditions while centre Jonathan Davies and right wing Alex Cuthbert scored second-half tries.

Italian captain Martin Castrogiovanni, taking over from the suspended Sergio Parisse, was sent to the sin bin in the second half after being shown a yellow card.

Wales now have two wins from three matches while Italy, who upset France in the first round, have lost twice.

