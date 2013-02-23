Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
ROME Feb 23 Defending champions Wales overwhelmed Italy 26-9 in torrential rain in the third round of the Six Nations championship on Saturday with man-of-the-match Leigh Halfpenny kicking 16 points.
Fullback Halfpenny missed only one kick in the difficult conditions while centre Jonathan Davies and right wing Alex Cuthbert scored second-half tries.
Italian captain Martin Castrogiovanni, taking over from the suspended Sergio Parisse, was sent to the sin bin in the second half after being shown a yellow card.
Wales now have two wins from three matches while Italy, who upset France in the first round, have lost twice.
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.