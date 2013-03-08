ROME, March 8 Flyhalf Luciano Orquera has returned in one of eight changes to the Italy side for Sunday's Six Nations Championship clash against England at Twickenham.

Orquera, who put in a man-of-the-match display during Italy's thrilling 23-18 win against France on the opening day of the tournament, comes back in for Kristopher Burton.

Sergio Parisse will return to captain Italy as expected after his suspension for insulting a referee during a French Top 14 club match last month was shortened on Wednesday.

Parisse had been suspended for the rest of the Six Nations after the sending off for Stade Francais but the number eight appealed to the French rugby federation and his ban now ends on Saturday.

Italy coach Jacques Brunel has brought in five new faces to a pack that was dominated by Wales in their 26-9 defeat a fortnight ago, with loosehead prop Alberto De Marchi replacing Andrea Lo Cicero, who will make a record-breaking 102nd appearance for Italy if brought on.

Joshua Furno returns alongside Quintin Geldenhuys in the second row and Robert Barbieri replaces Simone Favaro at openside flanker.

In the back line, Gonzalo Canale is moved to his preferred position of outside centre with Tommaso Benvenuti dropping to the bench and Gonzalo Garcia coming in at inside centre.

Italy, fifth in the standings above France and desperate to avoid the wooden spoon, have also lost to Scotland this tournament and host Ireland in their final game on March 16.

England have won three out of three and are targeting a Grand Slam.

Team:

15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Gonzalo Canale, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 11-Luke McLean, 10-Luciano Orquera, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Robert Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Joshua Furno, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Alberto De Marchi

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Andrea Lo Cicero, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Antonio Pavanello, 20-Francesco Minto, 21-Simone Favaro, 22-Tobias Botes, 23-Tommaso Benvenuti