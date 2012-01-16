Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Jan 16 Italy coach Jacques Brunel named the following squad on Monday for the first two Six Mations matches in France (Feb. 4) and at home to England (Feb. 11).
Forwards: Martin Castrogiovanni, Lorenzo Cittadini, Alberto De Marchi, Andrea Lo Cicero, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Tommaso D'Apice, Marco Bortolami, Quintin Geldenhuys, Antonio Pavanello, Cornelius Van Zyl, Robert Barbieri, Mauro Bergamasco, Paul Derbyshire, Simone Favaro, Sergio Parisse, Alessandro Zanni.
Backs: Edoardo Gori, Fabio Semenzato, Kristopher Burton, Luciano Orquera, Tommaso Benvenuti, Gonzalo Canale, Luca Morisi, Alberto Sgarbi, Angelo Esposito, Roberto Quartaroli, Giulio Toniolatti, Giovambattista Venditti, Andrea Masi, Luke Mclean. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS France 22 Scotland 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 2 2 0 40 32 0 8 2. Ireland 2 1 0 85 37 2 6 3. Wales 2 1 0 49 28 1 5 4. France 2 1 0 38 35 1 5 5. Scotland 2 1 0 43 44 1 5 6. Italy 2 0 0 17 96 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Wales (1425) Edinburgh Ireland v France (1650) Dublin