Feb 1 Italy coach Jacques Brunel on Wednesday
named the following team to face France in the opening game of
the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday (1430 GMT):
15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso
Benvenuti, 12-Alberto Sgarbi, 11-Luke Mclean, 10-Kristopher
Burton, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Robert Barbieri,
6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Quintin Geldenhuys, 4-Cornelius Van Zyl,
3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo
Cicero
Replacements: 16-Tommaso D'Apice, 17-Lorenzo Cittadini,
18-Marco Bortolami, 19-Simone Favaro, 20-Fabio Semenzato,
21-Tobias Botes, 22-Gonzalo Canale
