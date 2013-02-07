Feb 7 Italy coach Jacques Brunel named the following team to face Scotland at Edinburgh's Murrayfield in the Six Nations Championship on Saturday:
15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovanbattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Gonzalo Canale, 11-Luke Mclean, 10-Luciano Orquera 9-Tobias Botes, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Simone Favaro, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Francesco Minto, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lo Cicero
Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Alberto De Marchi, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Antonio Pavanello, 20-Paul Derbyshire, 21-Edoardo Gori, 22-Kristopher Burton, 23-Gonzalo Garcia (Editing by Mark Meadows)