PARIS Feb 15 Uncapped hooker Brice Mach was added to France's 30-man squad on Saturday after Benjamin Kayser picked up a knee injury that ruled him out for the rest of the Six Nations championship.

Kayser, a regular for France, sustained a partial ligament rupture in his right knee during a French Top 14 match on Friday.

"He will be sidelined for up to six weeks," his club side Clermont said on their website (www.asm-rugby.com).

France, level with Ireland on four points at the top of the table, play their third game of the Six Nations season in Wales on Friday.

The 27-year-old Mach, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2012, seems likely to make his international debut against Wales. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)