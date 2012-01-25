LONDON Jan 25 The old chestnut of
"arrogant England" was rolled back on to the rugby agenda this
week and if caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster achieves just one
thing during his spell in charge, it is likely to be the utter
destruction of that epithet.
The straight-talking northerner is the antithesis of the
public school persona that for many still taints the world's
biggest union and in his few weeks in charge so far he has been
working overtime to ensure the players are firmly disavowed from
any notion of innate superiority.
"I'm from a working class background, I worked on a farm, I
spent a lot of time with a club (Leeds) that struggled and
fought its way through the leagues and those things are
important to my values," Lancaster told reporters at the
official Six Nations championship launch on Wednesday.
Given that it was former England player and coach - now
Scotland coach - Andy Robinson who was the latest to accuse his
old team of arrogance towards his new one at the World Cup, it
was not something to be completely ignored.
"Some things needed to change after the World Cup and I've
spoken to all the players. It couldn't be swept under the carpet
but it's been dealt with and the conclusion was: learn the
lessons, draw the line, move on," he said.
"My message is that you will get respect if you act
responsibly. This is a new team and I would be disappointed if
in six to 12 months people termed us as arrogant."
Having spent most of his playing and coaching career out of
the limelight, Lancaster was clearly appalled at England's
behaviour during the World Cup and, having been appointed as an
interim replacement for Martin Johnson, wasted little time in
bringing the highly-paid squad down to earth.
COLD REALITY
A clear out of many of the old guard helped begin the
healing process and a dose of cold reality when he replaced
their training camp in Portugal with one at a junior club in
northern England continued it.
Lancaster, who intends to apply for the permanent England
job, said he felt it was important for the players to
"reconnect" with the public and the rest of the rugby world.
"I want us to be known as a humble, hard-working team who
represent England with pride," he said.
"The power of the nation behind you is a terrific force and
we want to make sure the spectators feel excited about coming to
watch and feel connected to us."
The move to train at West Park Leeds certainly seems to be
working in that regard. Lancaster has arranged for his players
to coach a group of visiting under-13 teams while 2,500 tickets
for an open training session sold out in minutes.
"As someone who spent years in Leeds trying to persuade
people to come and watch rugby, to see that we could have sold
those tickets twice over was fantastic," he said.
"Of course for under-13 teams it's unbelievably exciting;
that's the sort of thing we are reminding the players of - just
how important their role is for the game up and down the
country."
It is just as exciting for Lancaster, who makes no secret of
how much pleasure he is taking from the job, even if the RFU
eventually decide to look elsewhere long-term.
"I've had my tracksuit on this week and been putting out
cones and it's been brilliant," he said.
"I love developing players and building teams and whether
it's with a junior team or here at the pinnacle of the game the
challenge and the enjoyment is the same."
Lancaster has also invited some high achievers from other
sports - including former England and Manchester United defender
Gary Neville - and other walks of life to address his players
this week.
"I've come from the grass roots game and I see it more,
what it means to people," he said.
"I'm trying to remind the players of the pride, honour and
standing of being an international rugby player in this country
- it's massive."
With that pride safely restored, Lancaster faces a tougher
task in developing a new team from a squad that includes nine
uncapped players.
A quick fix and some flashy rugby to perhaps enhance his own
prospects is not on the agenda, however.
"This is not about me, it's about the long-term development
of this team so that we can be number one in the world," he
said.
"We are looking for longevity beyond the Six Nations, beyond
the June tour to South Africa, through the November
internationals, then next year and all the way to the 2015 World
Cup."
