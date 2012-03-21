By Mitch Phillips
| LONDON, March 21
Wales flanker Dan Lydiate has
been named the Six Nations' player of the tournament to round
off a wonderful championship for Warren Gatland's team who last
Saturday secured their third grand slam in eight years.
More than 30,000 public votes were registered, almost double
that of last year, as Lydiate triumphed from a 12-man shortlist
that included three of his Wales team mates.
Lydiate collected more than 25 percent of the vote, while
Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton was second with 12 percent and
Italy captain Sergio Parisse third, with 11.6.
Lydiate was man of the match in the wins over Scotland and
France, where his crunching tackles and huge appetite for work
from the blindside position have turned him into a real crowd
favourite.
"I am really surprised to be honest. I am genuinely chuffed
to bits," Lydiate said in a statement on Wednesday.
"It tops off an amazing competition for me and for Wales. To
be part of such a talented Wales team and win the grand slam in
Cardiff on Saturday was incredible in itself but to then be
voted Player of the Championship is absolutely unbelievable.
"It is a massive honour to win, especially given the quality
of the other players up for the award."
The player of the championship award shortlist was compiled
from the man of the match winners, awarded by the host
broadcasters for the first four weekends.
England, who finished second in the championship and won
four of their five games, did not have a single player on the
shortlist.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)