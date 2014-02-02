HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week four
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
(Adds missing word)
DUBLIN Feb 2 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell was ruled out of his side's opening Six Nations game at home to Scotland shortly before kickoff through illness, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Sunday.
Dan Tuohy comes into the second row while his Ulster teammate Iain Henderson joins the replacements. Number eight Jamie Heaslip, who led Ireland during last year's championship, takes over as captain.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Josh Reich)
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
March 18 The Hurricanes blew away the Highlanders with a dominant second-half display as the defending Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 41-15 victory in Wellington on Saturday.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Rebels (Australia) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 34 Sunwolves (Japan) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Z