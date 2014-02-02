(Adds missing word)

DUBLIN Feb 2 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell was ruled out of his side's opening Six Nations game at home to Scotland shortly before kickoff through illness, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Sunday.

Dan Tuohy comes into the second row while his Ulster teammate Iain Henderson joins the replacements. Number eight Jamie Heaslip, who led Ireland during last year's championship, takes over as captain.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Josh Reich)