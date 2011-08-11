DURBAN Aug 11 South Africa scrumhalf Fourie du Preez and flank Heinrich Brussow will make their first test match appearances in 21 months when they face Australia in the Tri-Nations in Durban on Saturday.

The pair were two of 13 changes to the Springboks' starting line-up named by coach Peter de Villiers on Thursday with hooker, and captain, John Smit and loose forward Danie Rossouw the only survivors from last month's 40-7 defeat to the All Blacks in Wellington.

Du Preez and Brussow, who both missed the 2010 international season with injuries, join a host of players returning from injury layoffs in what will be the most experienced line-up in Springbok history, boasting 810 test caps between them.

World Cup-winners fullback Francois Steyn, centre Jaque Fourie, wing Bryan Habana and locks Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha are all included.

De Villiers dismissed questions about his team's match fitness with a number of players having not played since the end of the Super rugby season in July, although he did concede that they would have to once again adjust to the intensity of test match rugby.

"Most of the guys have proved themselves on the world stage," De Villiers told reporters in Durban.

"They might struggle for the first 15 minutes to get into the game but I believe that their natural talent will kick in," he added.

"A game is 80 minutes so even if we make slow start we will have 60 minutes to put things right. But I expect the team to be on fire from the first minute and that is what we will be focussing on from the first kick-off," he explained.

Australia have named a team with five forwards on their bench and De Villiers said that the Wallabies' selection gave a good indication of where they intended to attack the rusty Springboks.

"I expect the onslaught to come from their forwards and they will start with a very high intensity. But we are prepared for anything that they might throw at us," he said.

South Africa: 15-Francois Steyn, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Jean De Villiers, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Butch James, 9-Fourie du Preez, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Danie Rossouw, 6-Heinrich Brussow, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-John Smit (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Guthro Steenkamp, 18-Gerhard Mostert, 19-Jean Deysel, 20-Francois Hougaard, 21-Morne Steyn, 22-Gio Aplon.