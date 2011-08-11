DURBAN Aug 11 South Africa scrumhalf Fourie du
Preez and flank Heinrich Brussow will make their first test
match appearances in 21 months when they face Australia in the
Tri-Nations in Durban on Saturday.
The pair were two of 13 changes to the Springboks' starting
line-up named by coach Peter de Villiers on Thursday with
hooker, and captain, John Smit and loose forward Danie Rossouw
the only survivors from last month's 40-7 defeat to the All
Blacks in Wellington.
Du Preez and Brussow, who both missed the 2010 international
season with injuries, join a host of players returning from
injury layoffs in what will be the most experienced line-up in
Springbok history, boasting 810 test caps between them.
World Cup-winners fullback Francois Steyn, centre Jaque
Fourie, wing Bryan Habana and locks Victor Matfield and Bakkies
Botha are all included.
De Villiers dismissed questions about his team's match
fitness with a number of players having not played since the end
of the Super rugby season in July, although he did concede that
they would have to once again adjust to the intensity of test
match rugby.
"Most of the guys have proved themselves on the world
stage," De Villiers told reporters in Durban.
"They might struggle for the first 15 minutes to get into
the game but I believe that their natural talent will kick in,"
he added.
"A game is 80 minutes so even if we make slow start we will
have 60 minutes to put things right. But I expect the team to be
on fire from the first minute and that is what we will be
focussing on from the first kick-off," he explained.
Australia have named a team with five forwards on their
bench and De Villiers said that the Wallabies' selection gave a
good indication of where they intended to attack the rusty
Springboks.
"I expect the onslaught to come from their forwards and they
will start with a very high intensity. But we are prepared for
anything that they might throw at us," he said.
South Africa: 15-Francois Steyn, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jaque
Fourie, 12-Jean De Villiers, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Butch James,
9-Fourie du Preez, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Danie Rossouw, 6-Heinrich
Brussow, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-Jannie du
Plessis, 2-John Smit (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Guthro Steenkamp,
18-Gerhard Mostert, 19-Jean Deysel, 20-Francois Hougaard,
21-Morne Steyn, 22-Gio Aplon.
(Editing by Neil Maidment)