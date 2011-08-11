DURBAN Aug 11 South Africa head into their Tri-Nations test against Australia on Saturday aiming to kick-start the process that enabled them to scale the heights in 2009.

That year was the most successful of current coach Peter de Villiers' reign as his team secured a 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions while the Springboks were also crowned Tri-Nations champions in the same season.

By contrast South Africa, who defend the World Cup in New Zealand this year, have lost both their opening Tri-Nations' matches this season by heavy margins.

The Springbok management opted to take a largely inexperienced squad on the overseas leg of their Tri-Nations campaign with more than 20 injured players left behind in the republic to recuperate from injuries.

The squad lost 39-20 to the Wallabies in Sydney and 40-7 to the All Blacks in Wellington but their hopes of a successful home leg have been boosted by the return of a host of players with their team to face Australia showing 13 changes to the run-on side who met New Zealand.

The return to fitness of World Cup-winning players such as scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, threequarters Francois Steyn, Jaque Fourie, Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen and locks Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha makes the Springbok team selected for Saturday's match a far more formidable outfit than the team who toured the Antipodes.

"What happened in the past was not good for the country and it was not good for us," De Villiers told a news conference on Thursday.

"But we will leave that in the past. Our focus is on Saturday's game. We want to be the respected team that we were two seasons ago and that is enough motivation for the team to go out and do their best on Saturday."

DEANS WARNING

Australia coach Robbie Deans is well aware of the danger that an experienced Springbok outfit, whose starting team possess an impressive 810 test caps between them, will pose.

"The Springbok side is one that has a lot of history, they understand the meaning of it, they understand the importance of it and this is their first outing with a very short stretch before the World Cup," Deans said.

"They'll want to start well, they'll want to make a statement, they've got a lot of experience, so they know what's required and they know how to go about that, so if we're in any way underdone in terms of expectation, we'll get spanked, it's that simple."

Australia made a strong start to their Tri-Nations campaign with the comprehensive win over South Africa in Sydney but they lost a lot of momentum when they went down 30-14 to the All Blacks in Auckland last Saturday.

Deans said that it was vital that his players worked as a team against the Springboks to eradicate the individual errors which plagued their performance against New Zealand.

"The key for us is the team game as it always is. Rugby union is the ultimate team game and that's what makes it so rewarding when you do put it together off a back of a lot of work. It doesn't just happen. It takes a lot of time and effort from a lot of people. That's the piece of growth we are looking for this week.

"The industriousness and enthusiasm last week was good but it wasn't always well directed and that's what we have got to get better at."

Australia are in second position on the Tri-Nations points table with five points, four points behind the All Blacks, and a bonus-point win would propel them to the top of the table.

De Villiers feels that the professionalism of his group of players could be the deciding factor.

"I have never seen such professional people. They understand what it is all about and they understand the difference they can make to this country.

"If you look at the experience and ability of the players and where their heads are at the moment we can use that to help us on our next journey," he said.

