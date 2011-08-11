DURBAN Aug 11 South Africa head into their
Tri-Nations test against Australia on Saturday aiming to
kick-start the process that enabled them to scale the heights in
2009.
That year was the most successful of current coach Peter de
Villiers' reign as his team secured a 2-1 series victory over
the British and Irish Lions while the Springboks were also
crowned Tri-Nations champions in the same season.
By contrast South Africa, who defend the World Cup in New
Zealand this year, have lost both their opening Tri-Nations'
matches this season by heavy margins.
The Springbok management opted to take a largely
inexperienced squad on the overseas leg of their Tri-Nations
campaign with more than 20 injured players left behind in the
republic to recuperate from injuries.
The squad lost 39-20 to the Wallabies in Sydney and 40-7 to
the All Blacks in Wellington but their hopes of a successful
home leg have been boosted by the return of a host of players
with their team to face Australia showing 13 changes to the
run-on side who met New Zealand.
The return to fitness of World Cup-winning players such as
scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, threequarters Francois Steyn, Jaque
Fourie, Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen and locks Victor Matfield
and Bakkies Botha makes the Springbok team selected for
Saturday's match a far more formidable outfit than the team who
toured the Antipodes.
"What happened in the past was not good for the country and
it was not good for us," De Villiers told a news conference on
Thursday.
"But we will leave that in the past. Our focus is on
Saturday's game. We want to be the respected team that we were
two seasons ago and that is enough motivation for the team to go
out and do their best on Saturday."
DEANS WARNING
Australia coach Robbie Deans is well aware of the danger
that an experienced Springbok outfit, whose starting team
possess an impressive 810 test caps between them, will pose.
"The Springbok side is one that has a lot of history, they
understand the meaning of it, they understand the importance of
it and this is their first outing with a very short stretch
before the World Cup," Deans said.
"They'll want to start well, they'll want to make a
statement, they've got a lot of experience, so they know what's
required and they know how to go about that, so if we're in any
way underdone in terms of expectation, we'll get spanked, it's
that simple."
Australia made a strong start to their Tri-Nations campaign
with the comprehensive win over South Africa in Sydney but they
lost a lot of momentum when they went down 30-14 to the All
Blacks in Auckland last Saturday.
Deans said that it was vital that his players worked as a
team against the Springboks to eradicate the individual errors
which plagued their performance against New Zealand.
"The key for us is the team game as it always is. Rugby
union is the ultimate team game and that's what makes it so
rewarding when you do put it together off a back of a lot of
work. It doesn't just happen. It takes a lot of time and effort
from a lot of people. That's the piece of growth we are looking
for this week.
"The industriousness and enthusiasm last week was good but
it wasn't always well directed and that's what we have got to
get better at."
Australia are in second position on the Tri-Nations points
table with five points, four points behind the All Blacks, and a
bonus-point win would propel them to the top of the table.
De Villiers feels that the professionalism of his group of
players could be the deciding factor.
"I have never seen such professional people. They understand
what it is all about and they understand the difference they can
make to this country.
"If you look at the experience and ability of the players
and where their heads are at the moment we can use that to help
us on our next journey," he said.
