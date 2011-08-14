DURBAN, South Africa Aug 14 South Africa have recalled fullback Patrick Lambie, wing Lwazi Mvovo and hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle to their squad for next Saturday's Tri-Nations test against New Zealand in Port Elizabeth.

The trio were dropped after the Springboks' unsuccessful away leg of the competition but were added to the squad on Sunday following the 14-9 defeat by Australia on Saturday.

Lambie, the 20-year-old Sharks playmaker who has already played in six tests, has an excellent chance of being included in the match day squad instead of Racing Metro's Francois Steyn.

Steyn, who played fullback against the Wallabies, limped off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Also on Sunday the Springbok team management denied reports that captain and hooker John Smit, who left the field late in the match with an arm injury, would miss the World Cup.

"The Springbok medical team will provide an update on the squad's injury status on Monday, but confirmed today that reports that captain John Smit had torn elbow ligaments and would miss the Rugby World Cup were completely inaccurate," the statement said.

Smit, himself, posted a message on his Twitter page saying "my arm is fine today".

