March 17 Wales bid for a third grand slam
in eight seasons at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday when they
host World Cup finalists France in the final round of the Six
Nations championship (1445 GMT).
Captain Sam Warburton returns at openside flanker after a
knee injury in an otherwise unchanged Welsh side.
England, who have a mathematical chance only of retaining
the title if they defeat Ireland at Twickenham (1700) and France
win in Cardiff, lost their only other home game to Wales.
After a fraught World Cup last year both on and off the
field, a new side have steadily improved throughout the
tournament under interim coach Stuart Lancaster.
Lancaster has applied to become the full-time successor to
Martin Johnson.
Saturday's other match at the Stadio Olimpico between Italy
and Scotland (1230) features the battle to avoid finishing last.
Between them, the pair have picked up 11 wooden spoons in the 12
seasons since Italy entered the tournament.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
