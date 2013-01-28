LONDON Jan 28 Scotland have named Kelly Brown as captain for their opening Six Nations match against England, Scottish Rugby said on Monday.

"We believe Kelly has the qualities we're looking for to captain Scotland," interim head coach Scott Johnson said about the 30-year-old, who skippered Scotland during all three of their November tests.

Alasdair Strokosch has returned to the squad after his wife gave birth to put an end to Scottish concerns that he could miss the match against England on Feb. 2.

