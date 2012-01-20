(Recasts after Ryder call-up)

LONDON Jan 20 Scotland have called up Glasgow lock Tom Ryder and Edinburgh standoff Phil Godman to their squad for the opening two matches of the Six Nations against England and Wales next month, the Scotland Rugby Union said on Friday.

Ryder, who is uncapped for Scotland's senior team but has impressed for the A side, replaces Sale's Fraser McKenzie who has been ruled out after injuring his arm in an Amlin Challenge Cup match against Brive on Thursday.

"It's a blow for Fraser but I've always stressed the importance of performing on Scotland A duty and consistently for your club. Tom has done this and deserves this chance," said Scotland head coach Andy Robinson in a statement.

Towering lock Ryder, who will play for Glasgow in their crucial Heineken Cup match against Bath on Friday, played for England at youth and under-21 level but qualifies for Scotland by virtue of his Glaswegian father.

"I'm delighted and proud to have received the call-up to the squad," he told Glasgow's website (www.glasgowwarriors.org).

"First and foremost, my focus is on helping Glasgow Warriors win tomorrow's massive Heineken Cup match in Bath, but I'm really looking forward to joining up with the rest of the Scotland squad, putting in a lot of hard work and challenging for a place."

The 29-year-old Godman, who scored a last-gasp drop goal to earn his side a dramatic Heineken Cup victory in Paris against Racing Metro 92 last weekend, has been drafted in to cover for Glasgow's injured Ruaridh Jackson. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Mark Meadows and Clare Fallon)