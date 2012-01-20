(Recasts after Ryder call-up)
LONDON Jan 20 Scotland have called up
Glasgow lock Tom Ryder and Edinburgh standoff Phil Godman to
their squad for the opening two matches of the Six Nations
against England and Wales next month, the Scotland Rugby Union
said on Friday.
Ryder, who is uncapped for Scotland's senior team but has
impressed for the A side, replaces Sale's Fraser McKenzie who
has been ruled out after injuring his arm in an Amlin Challenge
Cup match against Brive on Thursday.
"It's a blow for Fraser but I've always stressed the
importance of performing on Scotland A duty and consistently for
your club. Tom has done this and deserves this chance," said
Scotland head coach Andy Robinson in a statement.
Towering lock Ryder, who will play for Glasgow in their
crucial Heineken Cup match against Bath on Friday, played for
England at youth and under-21 level but qualifies for Scotland
by virtue of his Glaswegian father.
"I'm delighted and proud to have received the call-up to the
squad," he told Glasgow's website (www.glasgowwarriors.org).
"First and foremost, my focus is on helping Glasgow Warriors
win tomorrow's massive Heineken Cup match in Bath, but I'm
really looking forward to joining up with the rest of the
Scotland squad, putting in a lot of hard work and challenging
for a place."
The 29-year-old Godman, who scored a last-gasp drop goal to
earn his side a dramatic Heineken Cup victory in Paris against
Racing Metro 92 last weekend, has been drafted in to cover for
Glasgow's injured Ruaridh Jackson.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Mark Meadows and Clare
Fallon)