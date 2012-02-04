(adds details)
* Hodgson scores only try
* Scots rue missed chances
By Mitch Phillips
EDINBURGH, Feb 4 England began their new
era under caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster by beating Scotland
13-6, their first success in four attempts at Murrayfield, to
get the defence of their Six Nations title off to victorious
start on Saturday.
England, with three uncapped starters and another five on
the bench, delivered an impressive defensive display in a
typically scrappy Calcutta Cup match and scored the only try of
the match in the first minute of the second half when flyhalf
Charlie Hodgson charged down a Dan Parks kick.
Twenty-year-old centre Owen Farrell converted it and also
landed two penalties in an assured debut while Parks scored two
penalties for Scotland, who led 6-3 at the break but wasted a
series of promising positions with knock-ons, dropped balls and
wayward passes.
It was an encouraging start for Lancaster, given charge of
the team for the Six Nations, as England found a way to win a
difficult game after losing two and drawing one of their
previous three games at Murrayfield.
There were few signs of the cohesive attacking play he said
he wanted to bring to the team but for a side showing so many
changes from the World Cup campaign the team looked impressively
well-organised.
England fans around Edinburgh were fully supportive of
Lancaster's approach but it was hard to find any who thought
they would win the game - unlike the bookmakers who rated the
visitors as narrow favourites.
Those odds might have been influenced by the way England
found a way to beat the Scots 16-12 in their winner-takes-all
World Cup pool game last October despite being outplayed for
most of the match and Saturday's game was similar in pattern.
Farrell put England ahead with a penalty only for Parks to
stroke two over to give the Scots a halftime lead that they just
about deserved after 40 undistinguished minutes of action.
Fans understandably in no rush to return from their halftime
drink missed out on the first explosive action of the match as
29 seconds after the restart Parks took an age to line up a
clearing kick five metres in front of his own tryline and
Hodgson, the most experienced man in the England team, charged
it down and fell on the ball to score.
It was the first try for either side in a Murrayfield
Calcutta Cup clash since 2004 and after Farrell slotted the
awkward conversion it was 10-6 and the visitors immediately
began playing with more belief.
ASSURED HODGSON
Only a wonderful tackle by impressive number eight Dave
Denton prevented David Strettle scoring a second try after a
pinpoint crossfield kick by Hodgson, who was growing in
confidence by the minute in his first Six Nations start for six
years.
Scotland fought back and did break through on a few
occasions but failed to hold on to the ball and when replacement
Greig Laidlaw chased his own chipped kick minutes after coming
on and thought he had got a hand on it ahead of Ben Youngs, the
video referee ruled otherwise.
England threw three more debutants on with scrumhalf Lee
Dickson, centre Jordan Turner-Hall and number eight Ben Morgan
all getting a taste of the action but they had little chance to
show their attacking prowess as Lancaster's side backed their
well-drilled defence to keep the hosts at bay.
Farrell left a penalty short from halfway after 70 minutes
but three minutes later he made no mistake from 35 metres to
stretch the lead to seven.
The visitors then closed out the match impressively and will
now look forward to their next match, away to Italy on Feb. 11
with confidence while Scotland will, once again, rue their
failure to take their chances.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)