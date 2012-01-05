Jan 5 Scotland coach Andy Robinson
included six uncapped players but also kept faith with his World
Cup flops when he named his 36-man squad for the opening two Six
Nations matches against England and Wales on Thursday.
Winger Lee Jones, 19-year-old fullback Stuart Hogg, flyhalf
Duncan Weir, flanker/locks Robert Harley and Fraser McKenzie
and centre Steven Shingler were the new faces.
Despite their failure to get past the group stage of the
World Cup for the first time, all the squad from last year's
tournament in New Zealand, minus the retired Chris Paterson and
Nathan Hines - are retained.
"I am pleased to reflect on the winning displays we have
seen from both Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors over the
last two months and the contribution a number of our uncapped
players have made to them," Robinson told the Scottish Rugby
Union website (www.scottishrugby.org).
"I think what's encouraging is that a number of players who
have forced their way into contention in that period and who
have not made the squad this time, are really knocking on the
door and that competition for places can only raise our
standards, so this Scotland squad can be very much a work in
progress over the coming months
"We said after the World Cup that the challenge the Scotland
squad must confront is to get on with the business of winning
international rugby matches. Potential counts for nothing if you
don't deliver results."
The squad will gather at St Andrews on Jan. 23 before being
trimmed for match-specific preparations for their opening game
at home to holders England on Feb. 4.
Scotland, who have not finished outside the bottom two in
the championship since 2006 and not won the title since 1999,
play Wales in Cardiff the following week.
Scotland squad:
Backs: Joe Ansbro, Mike Blair, Chris Cusiter, Simon
Danielli, Nick De Luca, Max Evans, Stuart Hogg, Ruaridh Jackson,
Lee Jones, Greig Laidlaw, Rory Lamont, Sean Lamont, Rory Lawson,
Graeme Morrison, Dan Parks, Steven Shingler, Duncan Weir.
Forwards: John Barclay, Kelly Brown, Geoff Cross, David
Denton, Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall,
Jim Hamilton, Robert Harley, Allan Jacobsen, Alastair Kellock,
Scott Lawson, Moray Low, Fraser McKenzie, Euan Murray, Ross
Rennie, Alasdair Strokosch, Richie Vernon.
