Jan 5 Scotland coach Andy Robinson included six uncapped players but also kept faith with his World Cup flops when he named his 36-man squad for the opening two Six Nations matches against England and Wales on Thursday.

Winger Lee Jones, 19-year-old fullback Stuart Hogg, flyhalf Duncan Weir, flanker/locks Robert Harley and Fraser McKenzie and centre Steven Shingler were the new faces.

Despite their failure to get past the group stage of the World Cup for the first time, all the squad from last year's tournament in New Zealand, minus the retired Chris Paterson and Nathan Hines - are retained.

"I am pleased to reflect on the winning displays we have seen from both Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors over the last two months and the contribution a number of our uncapped players have made to them," Robinson told the Scottish Rugby Union website (www.scottishrugby.org).

"I think what's encouraging is that a number of players who have forced their way into contention in that period and who have not made the squad this time, are really knocking on the door and that competition for places can only raise our standards, so this Scotland squad can be very much a work in progress over the coming months

"We said after the World Cup that the challenge the Scotland squad must confront is to get on with the business of winning international rugby matches. Potential counts for nothing if you don't deliver results."

The squad will gather at St Andrews on Jan. 23 before being trimmed for match-specific preparations for their opening game at home to holders England on Feb. 4.

Scotland, who have not finished outside the bottom two in the championship since 2006 and not won the title since 1999, play Wales in Cardiff the following week.

Scotland squad:

Backs: Joe Ansbro, Mike Blair, Chris Cusiter, Simon Danielli, Nick De Luca, Max Evans, Stuart Hogg, Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Greig Laidlaw, Rory Lamont, Sean Lamont, Rory Lawson, Graeme Morrison, Dan Parks, Steven Shingler, Duncan Weir.

Forwards: John Barclay, Kelly Brown, Geoff Cross, David Denton, Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall, Jim Hamilton, Robert Harley, Allan Jacobsen, Alastair Kellock, Scott Lawson, Moray Low, Fraser McKenzie, Euan Murray, Ross Rennie, Alasdair Strokosch, Richie Vernon. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Alan Baldwin; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)