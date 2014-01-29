Jan 29 Fullback Stuart Hogg is one of four changes in the Scotland side to meet Ireland in Dublin in their Six Nations opener on Sunday.

Hogg has been recalled after missing the November tests through injury, including the 21-15 loss to Australia at Murrayfield in Scotland's last match, with Sean Maitland moving to the right wing while Alex Dunbar is preferred to Nick De Luca at outside centre.

Head Coach Scott Johnson, looking to see Scotland win their tournament opener for the first time since 2006, believes he has his best back three and reserved special praise for veteran winger Sean Lamont.

"We can go the length (of the tournament) with that back three," Johnson told Scotland's official website (www.scottishrugby.org) on Wednesday.

"For a seasoned campaigner Sean Lamont has some leg still. His form over the last 24 months for us has been outstanding, especially his work off the ball. Like something in my wine cabinet, he's certainly getting better with age."

In the pack, Johnson chose lock Tim Swinson over Grant Gilchrist and blind-side flanker Ryan Wilson in place of Johnnie Beattie, who is suffering from a virus.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg; 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Alex Dunbar, 12-Duncan Taylor, 11-Sean Lamont; 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Greig Laidlaw; 8-David Denton, 7-Kelly Brown, 6-Ryan Wilson, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Tim Swinson, 3-Moray Low, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Ryan Grant

Replacements: 16-Pat MacArthur, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Richie Gray, 20-Johnnie Beattie, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22-Matt Scott, 23-Max Evans (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)