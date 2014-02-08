EDINBURGH Feb 8 England produced a powerful performance and ran in two tries on the way to a comprehensive 20-0 win over Scotland in the Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Centre Luther Burrell and fullback Mike Brown crossed the line, just as they did in last weekend's 26-24 defeat in France, to put the gloss on a dominant display by Stuart Lancaster's men.

Flyhalf Owen Farrell added a penalty and two conversions and scrumhalf Danny Care kicked an early drop goal for England who also took advantage of the second-half sin-binning of Scotland centre Alex Dunbar for killing the ball.

England are second in the championship after two matches, behind leaders Ireland who have won the first two games. The Scots have lost their opening two fixtures. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)