Jan 31 Edinburgh wing Lee Jones will make
his Scotland debut against England in their Six Nations clash at
Murrayfield on Saturday after coach Andy Robinson unveiled a
team showing eight changes from their World Cup pool game
against the same opponents.
Although there is a new look to the side who narrowly lost
that Auckland encounter, the team announced on Tuesday is packed
with experience and six players in the match squad have each won
more than 50 caps.
Scotland have won two and drawn one of their last three home
games against England but have not won their Six Nations opener
since 2006 and have finished outside the bottom two only once in
the last eight years.
"Form has played a part in selection," Robinson said in a
statement. "Edinburgh's qualification for the Heineken Cup
quarter-finals and Glasgow's performances mean that competition
for places has intensified."
England will name their team on Thursday.
Scotland team:
15-Rory Lamont, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Sean
Lamont, 11-Max Evans, 10-Dan Parks, 9-Chris Cusiter, 8-David
Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton,
4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford (captain) 1-Allan
Jacobsen.
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Geoff Cross, 18-Alastair
Kellock, 19-John Barclay, 20-Mike Blair, 21-Greig Laidlaw,
22-Graeme Morrison.
