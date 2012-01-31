(Corrects six to eight in first para)

Jan 31 Edinburgh wing Lee Jones will make his Scotland debut against England in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday after coach Andy Robinson unveiled a team showing eight changes from their World Cup pool game against the same opponents.

Although there is a new look to the side who narrowly lost that Auckland encounter, the team announced on Tuesday is packed with experience and six players in the match squad have each won more than 50 caps.

Scotland have won two and drawn one of their last three home games against England but have not won their Six Nations opener since 2006 and have finished outside the bottom two only once in the last eight years.

"Form has played a part in selection," Robinson said in a statement. "Edinburgh's qualification for the Heineken Cup quarter-finals and Glasgow's performances mean that competition for places has intensified."

England will name their team on Thursday.

Scotland team:

15-Rory Lamont, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Sean Lamont, 11-Max Evans, 10-Dan Parks, 9-Chris Cusiter, 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford (captain) 1-Allan Jacobsen. Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Geoff Cross, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-John Barclay, 20-Mike Blair, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Graeme Morrison.