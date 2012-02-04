EDINBURGH Feb 4 New-look England made a winning start to their Six Nations defence under caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster after an attritional 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Charlie Hodgson crossed for an early second-half score and debutant Owen Farrell kicked the other points in a scrappy encounter.

England, playing for the first time under Lancaster and fielding one of their most inexperienced lineups for years, got their key break 29 seconds into the second half when flyhalf Hodgson charged down a Dan Parks clearance close to the Scotland line and gratefully fell on the ball for the game's only try.

Error-prone Scotland, who led 6-3 at the break, enjoyed plenty of possession but wasted good openings with mistakes at key moments and were also denied a try by the video referee.

It was England's first win at Murrayfield since 2004. (Editing by Justin Palmer)