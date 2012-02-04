* Hodgson scores only try
* Scots rue missed chances
By Mitch Phillips
EDINBURGH, Feb 4 England began the defence
of their Six Nations title by beating Scotland 13-6 for a first
win at Murrayfield in four attempts on Saturday to begin Stuart
Lancaster's "new era" on a high.
England, with three uncapped starters and another four
making their debuts from the bench, delivered an impressive
defensive display in a typically scrappy Calcutta Cup match and
scored the only try of the game in the first minute of the
second half when flyhalf Charlie Hodgson charged down a Dan
Parks kick.
Twenty-year-old centre Owen Farrell converted it and also
landed two penalties in an assured debut while Parks scored two
penalties for Scotland, who led 6-3 at the break but wasted a
series of promising positions with knock-ons, dropped balls and
wayward passes.
It was an encouraging start for Lancaster, given charge of
the team for the Six Nations, as England found a way to win a
difficult game after losing two and drawing one of their
previous three games at Murrayfield.
"It's a tough place to come an win so that was a great
result," Lancaster told reporters.
"We didn't get everything right but we got a lot of things
right, especially in defence where we showed great spirit and
willingness to work.
"We always had an inner confidence in those (new) players
and we're delighted to get off the mark but it's only step one."
England fans around Edinburgh were fully supportive of
Lancaster's approach but it was hard to find any who thought
they would win the game - unlike the bookmakers who rated the
visitors as narrow favourites.
Those odds might have been influenced by the way England
found a way to beat the Scots 16-12 in their winner-takes-all
World Cup pool game last October despite being outplayed for
most of the match and Saturday's game was similar in pattern.
Farrell put England ahead with a penalty only for Parks to
stroke two over to give the Scots a halftime lead that they just
about deserved after 40 undistinguished minutes of action.
The game came alive 29 seconds after the restart though as
Parks took an age to line up a clearing kick five metres in
front of his own tryline and Hodgson, the most experienced man
in the England team, charged it down and fell on the ball to
score.
It was the first try for either side in a Murrayfield
Calcutta Cup clash since 2004 and after Farrell slotted the
awkward conversion it was 10-6 and the visitors immediately
began playing with more belief.
ASSURED HODGSON
Only a wonderful tackle by impressive number eight Dave
Denton prevented David Strettle scoring a second try after a
pinpoint crossfield kick by Hodgson, who was growing in
confidence by the minute in his first Six Nations start for six
years.
Scotland fought back but though they broke through on a few
occasions they failed to hold on to the ball and when
replacement Greig Laidlaw chased his own chipped kick minutes
after coming on and thought he had got a hand on it ahead of Ben
Youngs, the video referee ruled otherwise.
England threw more debutants into the fray but the new-look
team were impressively well-organised and disciplined too keep
the hosts at arm's length.
Farrell left a penalty short from halfway after 70 minutes
but three minutes later he made no mistake from 35 metres to
stretch the lead to seven.
The visitors then closed out the match impressively and will
now look forward to their next match, away to Italy on Feb. 11
with confidence.
Scotland, who were edged by England in their
winner-takes-all World Cup pool clash last October, have now
gone four matches without scoring a try and a frustrated coach
Andy Robinson will go back to the drawing board
"It feels like deja vu and I'm bitterly disappointed,"
Robinson said.
"Once again we weren't able to convert the chances we
created. There's a huge amount of frustration but we'll just
have to keep working hard in training putting the guys in those
positions."
