Feb 8 Flyhalf Greig Laidlaw will make his first Scotland start as replacement for the retired Dan Parks in Sunday's Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Laidlaw, whose three previous appearances were as a replacement, comes in after Parks decided to quit international rugby on Tuesday.

Parks won his 67th and final cap in the 13-6 loss to England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Greig on his first start. He is a gifted footballer who is acclimatising very well to the differing demands of the stand-off position from having spent most of his career at scrum-half," coach Andy Robinson said on Wednesday.

"Having lost last weekend, I believe the time is right to move on and look to develop our emerging talent at stand-off."

Laidlaw is one of two changes in the starting lineup from the England defeat, with tight-head prop Geoff Cross replacing the unavailable Euan Murray.

On the bench, three uncapped players have been called up -prop Ed Kalman, flyhalf Duncan Weir and fullback Stuart Hogg.

Team: 15-Rory Lamont, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Sean Lamont, 11-Max Evans, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Chris Cusiter; 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Allan Jacobsen.

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Ed Kalman, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-John Barclay, 20-Mike Blair, 21-Duncan Weir, 22-Stuart Hogg. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)