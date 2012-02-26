EDINBURGH Feb 26 France shook off their rustiness after a three-week absence to stay unbeaten in the Six Nations with a 23-17 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Playing only their second game after their Feb. 11 clash with Ireland in Paris was postponed because of a frozen pitch, the French recovered from a slow start to get on top in an entertaining encounter.

Both sides scored two tries apiece with France fullback Maxime Medard crossing for the decisive score just before the hour as the visitors went ahead for good.

Scotland began with a bang with teenage fullback Stuart Hogg touching down inside 10 minutes on his first start, but France recovered to go in level at 10-10 at the break after centre Wesley Fofana bulldozed over.

A second Scotland try from wing Lee Jones gave the Scots hope of a first victory in this championship before Medard quickly replied. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Mark Meadows)