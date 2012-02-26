Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
EDINBURGH Feb 26 France shook off their rustiness after a three-week absence to stay unbeaten in the Six Nations with a 23-17 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Playing only their second game after their Feb. 11 clash with Ireland in Paris was postponed because of a frozen pitch, the French recovered from a slow start to get on top in an entertaining encounter.
Both sides scored two tries apiece with France fullback Maxime Medard crossing for the decisive score just before the hour as the visitors went ahead for good.
Scotland began with a bang with teenage fullback Stuart Hogg touching down inside 10 minutes on his first start, but France recovered to go in level at 10-10 at the break after centre Wesley Fofana bulldozed over.
A second Scotland try from wing Lee Jones gave the Scots hope of a first victory in this championship before Medard quickly replied. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Mark Meadows)
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.