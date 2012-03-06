Rugby-North fit and firing for Wales, says Edwards
LONDON, Feb 21 Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.
March 6 Scotland have drafted in centre Nick De Luca to replace the injured Rory Lamont for the Six Nations rugby clash with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
Sean Lamont switches to the wing with his younger brother sidelined after undergoing surgery on a leg fracture sustained in the 23-17 defeat against France on Feb. 26.
There are three changes on the bench with Euan Murray, Ruaridh Jackson and Max Evans replacing Ed Kalman, Duncan Weir and De Luca respectively.
Scotland have lost all three matches in the tournament but coach Andy Robinson believes his side can surprise Ireland if they get their game right on the day.
"We did many good things in the game against France but we need to be better, especially in our accuracy and execution at breakdown, in order to beat Ireland," Robinson said in a Scottish Rugby statement.
"If we do the basic things well and are ruthless in contact then we can put ourselves in a position to defeat a very good Ireland team."
Scotland:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford (captain), 1-Allan Jacobsen
Replacements:
16-Scott Lawson, 17-Euan Murray, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Ruaridh Jackson, 22-Max Evans. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, Feb 21 Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 21 Sale's Auckland-born winger Denny Solomona has been tipped for a place on the British and Irish Lions' tour to New Zealand by former England back Austin Healey.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 21 Stormers loose forward Siya Kolisi admits he has had some growing up to do since bursting onto the Super Rugby scene four years ago but feels he is now ready to play a key leadership role in guiding them to glory this season.