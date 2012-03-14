March 14 Centre Nick De Luca has returned
to Scotland's starting line-up for their final Six Nations game
against Italy in Rome on Saturday.
De Luca was a late withdrawal due to injury for last week's
match against Ireland, which the Scots lost 32-14, but returns
while Lee Jones is absent due to the severe concussion he
suffered in Dublin.
Max Evans moves to Jones's place on the right wing.
"Nick was unfortunate to miss the game in Ireland through a
hamstring problem and the challenge for him on Saturday will be
to contribute as purposefully against the Italians as he did in
his last game, against France," said coach Andy Robinson.
The pack is otherwise unchanged for the third successive
match, with Scotland seeking a first win in Rome since 2006 to
avoid the wooden spoon after losing all four of their Six
Nations games.
Team:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Max Evans, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Graeme
Morrison, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair,
8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton,
4- Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford (Captain), 1-Allan
Jacobsen.
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Euan Murray, 18-Alastair
Kellock, 19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Ruaridh Jackson,
22-Jack Cuthbert.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)