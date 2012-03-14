March 14 Centre Nick De Luca has returned to Scotland's starting line-up for their final Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

De Luca was a late withdrawal due to injury for last week's match against Ireland, which the Scots lost 32-14, but returns while Lee Jones is absent due to the severe concussion he suffered in Dublin.

Max Evans moves to Jones's place on the right wing.

"Nick was unfortunate to miss the game in Ireland through a hamstring problem and the challenge for him on Saturday will be to contribute as purposefully against the Italians as he did in his last game, against France," said coach Andy Robinson.

The pack is otherwise unchanged for the third successive match, with Scotland seeking a first win in Rome since 2006 to avoid the wooden spoon after losing all four of their Six Nations games.

Team:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Max Evans, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4- Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford (Captain), 1-Allan Jacobsen.

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Euan Murray, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Ruaridh Jackson, 22-Jack Cuthbert. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)