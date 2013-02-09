HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
Nehe Milner-Skudder grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a brilliant return from injury as the Wellington Hurricanes destroyed the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.
LONDON Feb 9 Scotland played with aggression, discipline and attacking ambition to beat Italy 34-10 in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Tries from Tim Visser, Matt Scott, Stuart Hogg and Sean Lamont as well as 14 points from the boot of Greig Laidlaw helped Scotland overwhelm an Italy team who came into the match full of confidence after beating France last weekend.
It was Scotland's first win in this year's championship after they were soundly beaten 38-18 by England on the opening weekend.
In a match often billed as the wooden spoon decider, Scotland were superior in all areas and capitalised on a string of Italian errors to win their first match at Murrayfield after five successive defeats. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)
MELBOURNE, March 4 All Blacks loose forward Steve Luatua has apologised to Tim Nanai-Williams for a high tackle that earned him a red card and condemned the undermanned Auckland Blues to a heavy defeat away to the Waikato Chiefs in their Super Rugby match on Friday.
MELBOURNE, March 4 The New South Wales Waratahs' preparations for their Super Rugby clash against the Lions on Saturday have been thrown into disarray with late injuries to Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps and lock Will Skelton.