LONDON Feb 20 Prop Geoff Cross has returned to the Scotland team for Sunday's Six Nations championship match against Ireland at Murrayfield in the only change to the side who defeated Italy this month.

The Scots, who lost their opener to England, impressed in the 34-10 home victory over Italy and interim coach Scott Johnson has stuck to his guns with only Euan Murray unavailable because of his Christian faith.

On the bench, hooker Dougie Hall has recovered from a knee injury while prop Jon Welsh also wins a spot as a replacement.

"We have to improve on our last game and that's been our theme at training all week," Johnson said in a statement.

"I make no apology for saying again that we have to step up our work in the contact area. Yes, we've some talented athletes in the squad, but we have to give them the opportunities."

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Johnnie Beattie, 7-Kelly Brown, 6-Robert Harley, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Ryan Grant.

Replacements: 16-Dougie Hall, 17-Jon Welsh, 18-Moray Low, 19-Alastair Kellock, 20-David Denton, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Max Evans. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)