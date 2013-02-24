EDINBURGH Feb 24 Greig Laidlaw's boot helped Scotland to a stunning 12-8 upset of Ireland in their Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Laidlaw's four second-half penalties sealed the win for the Scots, who had been 8-0 down shortly after halftime following Paddy Jackson's penalty in the first period and Craig Gilroy's try four minutes into the second half.

Ireland hammered at the Scottish line in the closing stages knowing a try would put them 13-12 up but the home side stayed strong to repel the visitors.

Scotland moved into third place in the championship table behind unbeaten England and Wales, who also have four points following two wins from their opening three matches. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Clare Fallon)