EDINBURGH, March 9 Six Nations champions Wales ground out a 28-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in the penultimate round to keep their title hopes alive.

The victory was a record fifth away win in the tournament for the 2012 grand slam champions, who lost their opening match to Ireland.

They now face a potential title-decider at the Millennium stadium next Saturday against unbeaten England, who host Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

Wales hooker Richard Hibbard scored the only try of a scrappy match, dominated by the Welsh forwards. Fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicked a conversion and seven penalties.

Scotland scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw, the hero of the home victory over Ireland in the previous round, converted six penalties. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Tom Pilcher)