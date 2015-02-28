(Adds detail, quotes)

EDINBURGH Feb 28 Italy's perseverance was rewarded as a last-gasp penalty try gave them a 22-19 win over Scotland for only their second away victory in the annual Six Nations.

Scotland looked like holding out in a messy battle of the tournament also-rans but Italy had other ideas as they emulated their 2007 victory, also at Murrayfield.

The Azzurri trailed throughout but their bulldozing pack ultimately proved too much for the error-strewn Scots who now sit bottom of the table after a fifth successive home defeat in the tournament.

With the hosts 19-15 ahead, thanks largely to the kicking of captain and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw, Italy poured on the pressure after Scotland were penalised for collapsing a scrum.

With Italy captain Sergio Parisse roaring his troops forward near the line, Hamish Watson collapsed the maul and the match official had no hesitation in awarding the decisive try which Tommaso Allan converted to spark Italian celebrations.

Italy, who have had the dubious honour of the "wooden spoon" for finishing bottom 10 times in 15 editions of the Six Nations, now look set to finish above Scotland who end up with matches against title-chasing Ireland and England.

"It's fantastic for the team to win at the end. It's been very hard on the team in recent years as we lost from a last-minute drop goal in Rome last time out," Parisse told the BBC.

"The forwards did a tremendous job at the end there."

For Scotland, the optimism of two narrow defeats by France and Wales, evaporated on an afternoon in which they raced into a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes.

"We're obviously disappointed with the performance. Unfortunately in the end it's cost us - our indiscipline, but it wasn't just that, it was the whole performance," said Laidlaw, who kicked 14 of his side's points.

"There was way too much poor stuff in between the good things we did."

Scotland took the lead with a Laidlaw penalty and were then gifted a try when Kelly Haimona's pass was intercepted by centre Mark Bennett, who cantered between the posts to score.

Italy's forward power quickly manifested itself though with a textbook maul from 20 metres out resulting in Joshua Furno touching down to halve the deficit.

Laidlaw and Haimona traded penalties before another Laidlaw kick put Scotland 16-8 ahead.

A breathless first half ended with a stroke of luck for Italy when Haimona's penalty struck the post and Giovanbattista Venditti reacted quickly to scramble over next to the post.

Allan missed a kick that would have put the visitors ahead after the break while Laidlaw's penalty was the only score of a tense second period until the late drama. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)