March 8 A last-gap Jean-Marc Doussain penalty earned a woeful France a narrow 19-17 away win over Scotland that keeps Les Bleus on course for their first Six Nations title since 2010 on Saturday.

Doussain converted a routine penalty in the 78th minute to set up an exciting finale against Ireland at the Stade de France next Saturday.

Ireland lead the table with six points, ahead of France on points difference before Sunday's clash between England and Wales.

The hosts, who have not beaten Les Bleus since a 20-16 victory in the championship in 2006, scored two tries through Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour with Greig Laidlaw adding the extras while Duncan Weir slotted home a penalty.

France, who had won 14 of their last 15 meetings with Scotland, had one Yoann Huget try to show for themselves with Maxime Machenaud's boot providing 11 points, to which Doussain added the winning three.

