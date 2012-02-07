LONDON Feb 7 Scotland flyhalf Dan Parks announced his retirement from international rugby on Tuesday, saying the time was right to call it a day despite playing in the Six Nations opener against England on Sunday.

The 33-year-old won 67 caps and scored 266 points, representing Scotland at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

"I was thinking about it (retiring after last year's World Cup) but the first game of the Six Nations was against England, the auld enemy, Jacko (Ruaridh Jackson) was injured and being able to play against England was huge for me as there was a sense of unfinished business," Parks said in a Scottish Rugby statement.

"On reflection after the game, after talking it over with my family, girlfriend and close friends I've come to the decision that now is the right time to retire from the international game."

Parks' final bow is unlikely to live long in his memory as it was from his early second-half mistake that England scored the game's only try.

The flyhalf's attempted clearance close to his own line was charged down by opposite number Charlie Hodgson, who pounced on the loose ball to score. England had trailed 6-3 at halftime before going on to win the Murrayfield clash 13-6.

Parks said he left the Scottish squad in good hands.

"There are some really talented guys coming through - Jacko (Ruaridh Jackson), Greig (Laidlaw) and Duncan (Weir) - and although I'm sad to be finishing my international career I have some fantastic memories of playing for Scotland and what that has meant to me.

"I've no regrets at what has been an amazing career for me. I've got my favourite moments for Scotland - uppermost being the 2007 Rugby World Cup."

Scotland on Wednesday will announce their team to face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)