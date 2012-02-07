LONDON Feb 7 Scotland flyhalf Dan Parks
announced his retirement from international rugby on Tuesday,
saying the time was right to call it a day despite playing in
the Six Nations opener against England on Sunday.
The 33-year-old won 67 caps and scored 266 points,
representing Scotland at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.
"I was thinking about it (retiring after last year's World
Cup) but the first game of the Six Nations was against England,
the auld enemy, Jacko (Ruaridh Jackson) was injured and being
able to play against England was huge for me as there was a
sense of unfinished business," Parks said in a Scottish Rugby
statement.
"On reflection after the game, after talking it over with my
family, girlfriend and close friends I've come to the decision
that now is the right time to retire from the international
game."
Parks' final bow is unlikely to live long in his memory as
it was from his early second-half mistake that England scored
the game's only try.
The flyhalf's attempted clearance close to his own line was
charged down by opposite number Charlie Hodgson, who pounced on
the loose ball to score. England had trailed 6-3 at halftime
before going on to win the Murrayfield clash 13-6.
Parks said he left the Scottish squad in good hands.
"There are some really talented guys coming through - Jacko
(Ruaridh Jackson), Greig (Laidlaw) and Duncan (Weir) - and
although I'm sad to be finishing my international career I have
some fantastic memories of playing for Scotland and what that
has meant to me.
"I've no regrets at what has been an amazing career for
me. I've got my favourite moments for Scotland - uppermost being
the 2007 Rugby World Cup."
Scotland on Wednesday will announce their team to face Wales
in Cardiff on Sunday.
