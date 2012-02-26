Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Feb 26 France beat Scotland 23-17 (halftime 10-10) in a Six Nations championship match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.
Scores:
Scotland: Tries: Stuart Hogg, Lee Jones; Penalty: Greig Laidlaw; Conversions: Laidlaw, Duncan Weir
France: Tries: Wesley Fofana, Maxime Medard; Penalties: Morgan Parra (2); Conversions: Parra (2); Drop goal: Lionel Beauxis
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Teams: Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Rory Lamont (22-Nick De Luca 30), 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Greig Laidlaw (21-Duncan Weir 48), 9-Mike Blair (20-Chris Cusiter 30), 8-David Denton (19-Richie Vernon 51), 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton (18-Alastair Kellock 68), 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross (17-Ed Kalman 61), 2-Ross Ford (captain) (16-Scott Lawson 68), 1-Allan Jacobsen.
France: 15-Maxime Medard (21-Lionel Beauxis 61), 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Julien Malzieu, 10-François Trinh-Duc, 9-Morgan Parra (20-Julien Dupuy 74), 8-Louis Picamoles (19-Julien Bonnaire 53), 7-Imanol Harinordoquy, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri (18-Lionel Nallet 65), 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski (16-William Servat 49), 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux (17-Vincent Debaty 50).
Replacement not used: 22-Maxime Mermoz (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.