Feb 13 Scotland flanker Alasdair Strokosch is likely to miss the rest of the Six Nations championship after fracturing his hand in Sunday's defeat to Wales.

"Recovery from such an injury takes typically between four to six weeks," Scotland team doctor James Robson said in a Scottish Rugby statement.

Scotland have further injury concerns following the 27-13 defeat at the Millennium Stadium with wing Max Evans due to undergo further assessment having been forced off after 16 minutes with an ankle injury.

"Max will be seen by the specialist ankle surgeon John McKinley at Spire Murrayfield Hospital today and we will await a further update later this week," Robson added.

Back-row forward David Denton, who has a foot injury, and prop Ed Kalman, who is suffering with neck pain, will both be monitored in the build-up to Scotland's next match against France at Murrayfield on Feb. 26. (Writing by Toby Davis, editing by Justin Palmer)