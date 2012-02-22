Feb 22 Scotland team for their Six Nations championship match against France at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Rory Lamont, 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford (captain), 1-Allan Jacobsen.

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Ed Kalman, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Duncan Weir, 22-Nick De Luca.

