Rugby-Scotland captain Laidlaw to miss rest of Six Nations
Feb 15 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
Feb 22 Scotland team for their Six Nations championship match against France at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Rory Lamont, 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford (captain), 1-Allan Jacobsen.
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Ed Kalman, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19-Richie Vernon, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Duncan Weir, 22-Nick De Luca.
