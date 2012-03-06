Rugby-North fit and firing for Wales, says Edwards
LONDON, Feb 21 Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.
(Fixes typo in headline)
March 6 Scotland team to face Ireland in Dublin in the Six Nations championship on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Graeme Morrison, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair, 8-David Denton, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-John Barclay, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford (captain), 1-Allan Jacobsen
Replacements:
16-Scott Lawson, 17-Euan Murray, 18-Alastair Kellock, 19 Richie Vernon, 20 Chris Cusiter, 21 Ruaridh Jackson, 22 Max Evans (Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 21 Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 21 Sale's Auckland-born winger Denny Solomona has been tipped for a place on the British and Irish Lions' tour to New Zealand by former England back Austin Healey.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 21 Stormers loose forward Siya Kolisi admits he has had some growing up to do since bursting onto the Super Rugby scene four years ago but feels he is now ready to play a key leadership role in guiding them to glory this season.