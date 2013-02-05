Feb 5 Scotland team to face Italy in the Six Nations championship at Edinburgh's Murrayfield on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Sean Lamont 12-Matt Scott, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Johnnie Beattie, 7-Kelly Brown, 6-Robert Harley, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Ryan Grant
Replacements: 16-Dougie Hall or Pat MacArthur, 17-Moray Low, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Alastair Kellock, 20-David Denton, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Max Evans