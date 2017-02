LONDON, March 13 Grand slam-seeking Wales dominated the shortlist for the Six Nations player of the championship announced on Tuesday but England were notable by their absence from the 12-man list.

Wales's Sam Warburton, Dan Lydiate, Alex Cuthbert and Mike Phillips were included along with Julien Malzieu, Yoann Maestri and Imanol Harinordoquy from France.

David Denton and Ross Rennie of Scotland, who are battling to avoid the wooden spoon, were also named along with Italy captain Sergio Parisse.

Ireland's Jonny Sexton and Donnacha Ryan completed the list with England's inexperienced side overlooked despite winning three of their four matches including an upset victory at the home of World Cup runners-up France.

