March 17 Six Nations championship results and
final standings on Saturday (times GMT)
Italy 13 Scotland 6
Wales 16 France 9
England 30 Ireland 9
Standings:
P W D L F A Pts
Wales 5 5 0 0 109 58 10
England 5 4 0 1 98 71 8
Ireland 5 2 1 2 121 94 5
France 5 2 1 2 101 86 5
Italy 5 1 0 4 53 121 2
Scotland 5 0 0 5 56 108 0
- -
Results:
Feb. 4
France 30 Italy 12
Scotland 6 England 13
Feb. 5
Ireland 21 Wales 23
Feb. 11
Italy 15 England 19
Feb. 12
Wales 27 Scotland 13
Feb 25
Ireland 42 Italy 10
England 12 Wales 19
Feb 26
Scotland 17 France 23
March 4
France 17 Ireland 17
March 10
Wales 24 Italy 3
Ireland 32 Scotland 14
March 11
France 22 England 24
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for rugby stories